Nene Leakes and hip hop artist Big Freedia chat new reality series ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’

A few of our favorite celebrities are headed back to school in the new series on BET+.

HOUSTON – Ever wanted to know how well your favorite celebrities did in college? Here’s a series that may give you a little insight...

Celebrities like reality start Nene Leakes and Hip Hop artist Big Freedia are going back to school in the series ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ on BET+.

In the reimagined new season, celebrities like Nene Leakes, Big Freedia, Slim Thug, Ray J, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Lamar Odom will live together and join the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) as Texas Southern University students.

Despite their respective fame and notoriety, each cast member is committed to focusing on their higher education as a personal challenge to prove it’s never too late.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Nene Leakes and Big Freedia all about the new series, set to premiere on Monday, June 27th on BET+.