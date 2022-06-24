Crashing the Kinsey Sicks Soundcheck at Discovery Green

Ahead of celebrating Pride at the Rainbow on the Green event at Discovery Green, Houston Life Reporter Melanie Camp crashed soundcheck to chat with the members of "dragapella" group Kinsey Sicks.

The Kinsey Sicks in Houston for Rainbow on the Green at Discovery Green (courtesy: Kinsey Sicks) (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

The Kinsey Sicks are in Houston for Rainbow on the Green at Discovery Green.

Know as America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet, the Kinsey Sicks foursome deliver a comical twist on life with their satirical lyrics set to familiar tunes. They have performed all over the world and for Pride Month they are in Houston for one special performance.

Houston Life Reporter, Melanie Camp, crashed the Kinsey Sicks soundcheck ahead of their show. You can watch the video above.

Rainbow on the Green kicks off Friday, June 24 at 7:00.PM. Houston’s Christina Wells will also be performing.