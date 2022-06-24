Celebrating Apollo space program and NASA through multicultural music

First Native American NASA astronaut John Herrington and the Apollo Chamber Players perform a musical piece out of this world! They will be performing tonight at Miller’s Outdoor Theater.

MoonStrike celebrates the Apollo space program and NASA through multicultural new music and art inspired by American Indian moon legends, Turkish folk music, and poetry. The performance highlights traditional music of Turkey and Anatolia, honors the Irish heritage of Apollo 11 astronauts, and explores American Indian moon legends as narrated by astronaut John Herrington.

MoonStrike performs tonight at Miller Outdoor Theater. To see the complete interview, watch the video above.

For more information, check out Apollo Chamber’s website.