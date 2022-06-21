‘Stranger Things’ star Priah Ferguson lands in Houston for a special task

Our chat with 15-year-old Priah Ferguson. The actress, who plays the sassy Erica Sinclair on the show, joined us in the studio.

HOUSTON – Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ is a global phenomenon that has turned several of its teen actors into absolute stars, including 15-year-old Priah Ferguson.

The actress, who plays the sassy Erica Sinclair on the show, joined us in the studio and shared the big reason she’s in Houston this week, and how she balances school and her massive role on one of the most popular shows on the planet.

When she’s not acting, she is developing film and television projects for her production company Bold Honey.

Catch Priah at the Houston Astros game tomorrow at 1:10 pm where she will be throwing out the first pitch.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 is streaming now on Netflix, and be sure to watch Volume 2 starting July 1.