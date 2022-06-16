Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier celebrates 10 years with special deals for you...and funnel cake!

Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier is celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary with $10 discounts, food and fun all week long Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16. From face painting to riding a turtle, Houston Life's Melanie Camp explores some of the fun things you can do!

GALVESTON – Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier is celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary with $10 discounts, food, and fun all week long Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16. From face painting to riding a turtle, Houston Life’s Melanie Camp explored some of the fun things you can do.

Visiting from Dallas for a family reunion, Cynthia and her daughter Leah said the rides were the best thing about their day at the Pleasure Pier. They also enjoyed the food and Cynthia said, “the games are fun, they’re easy to play. Fun prizes and easy to win - you can’t beat that!”

Check out what is happening entertainment-wise here and watch Mel’s fun time at the Pleasure Pier in the video above.

Thursday, June 16 schedule of events include: