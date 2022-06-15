93º

Watch live at 1 p.m.: Girl power! Teenage girls train to be firefighters

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Melanie Camp, Houston Life

For the first time ever, this week, Harris County firefighters are hosting an all-girls firefighter and EMS camp.

Katy – You’ve heard about baseball camps, computer camps, and arts & crafts. For the first time ever, this week, Harris County firefighters are hosting an all-girls firefighter and EMS camp. Harris County ESD No. 48 Fire-EMS (HCESD48) is hosting what they call, “Camp Spark.” The camp is free. Houston Life’s newest reporter Melanie Camp will train with the girls live! You can watch it exclusively on houstonlife.tv.

