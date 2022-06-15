Giving firefighter dads a well-deserved hobby upgrade

Houston Life went on the hunt for deserving dads to give a hobby upgrade in time for Father’s Day, and we found them at Katy Fire Department. Teaming up with Academy Sports + Outdoors in Katy, we called upon store director James Bage to lean on his hobby upgrading skills.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Dad No. 1, Captain Matthew Ondruch, has two little girls and not only is Katy Fire Department’s very first Training Captain, he also teaches EMS classes at the local colleges. Ondruch scored a grilling and Astros fan upgrade with the latest Blackstone accessories and matching daddy/daughter Astros swag.

Girl Dad Captain Matthew Ondruch scored with a hobby upgrade thanks to Academy (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

Captain Adam Troncoso, our Dad No. 2, had his daughters join in and together they picked the gear to take their family fishing trips to the next level.

Captain Adam Troncoso from Katy Fire Department loves fishing with his tow daughters (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

Dad No. 3, Battalion Chief Jordan Smith, used his upgrade to make a difference for his son, who lives with congenital heart disease. Smith stocked up on accessories to help his son and son’s friends enjoy a special fishing camp with the charity “Hunt with Heart.”

Battalion Chief Jordan Smith will use his hobby upgrade to get supplies for his son's fishing camp with Hunt with Heart (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

Watch the video above and see how much fun a hobby upgrade can be with Academy!