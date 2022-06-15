Giving firefighter dads a well-deserved hobby upgrade

KATY – Houston Life went on the hunt for deserving dads to give a hobby upgrade in time for Father’s Day, and we found them at Katy Fire Department.
Teaming up with Academy Sports + Outdoors in Katy, we called upon store director James Bage to lean on his hobby upgrading skills.
Dad No. 1, Captain Matthew Ondruch, has two little girls and not only is Katy Fire Department’s very first Training Captain, he also teaches EMS classes at the local colleges. Ondruch scored a grilling and Astros fan upgrade with the latest Blackstone accessories and matching daddy/daughter Astros swag.
Captain Adam Troncoso, our Dad No. 2, had his daughters join in and together they picked the gear to take their family fishing trips to the next level.
Dad No. 3, Battalion Chief Jordan Smith, used his upgrade to make a difference for his son, who lives with congenital heart disease. Smith stocked up on accessories to help his son and son’s friends enjoy a special fishing camp with the charity “Hunt with Heart.”
Watch the video above and see how much fun a hobby upgrade can be with Academy!