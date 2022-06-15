Changing lives through the power of work

Goodwill Houston is helping break down the barriers of employment by offering free job education and placement programs to the community. They recently celebrated a group of graduates from their Google IT Support Professional program, and many were offered jobs right on the spot. To learn more about this program and other services at Goodwill Houston, visit GoodwillHouston.org or call 713-692-6221.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Goodwill Houston is helping break down the barriers of employment by offering free job education and placement programs to the community.

They recently celebrated a group of graduates from their Google IT Support Professional program, and many were offered jobs right on the spot.

To learn more about this program and other services at Goodwill Houston, click HERE or call 713-692-6221.