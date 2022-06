Adassa attends Disney Studios' premiere of "Encanto" at El Capitan Theatre on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

HOUSTON – Adassa, known well for her role as the voice of Dolores in Disney’s Oscar-winning epic hit movie “Encanto,” will be performing live today in the “Houston Life” studios!

Houston is a city that has meant plenty to the career emergence of the singer, who is featured in the smash hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Today at 3 p.m. - Find out where you can catch her performing in Houston for this summer for a great time out with with your family!