Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat chats new tour, new music, and favorite Houston artist

Fans will recognize Colbie Caillat from her many radio hits including ‘Bubbly’ ‘Realize,’ ‘Falling For You’ and her duet ‘Lucky’ with Jason Mraz. Well, the two-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter (who has sold over six million albums and ten million singles worldwide,) is sharing details about her new tour. Colbie will make a stop at the Cullen Performance Hall next Tuesday, June 21st, and is excited to finally get back in front of her fans for a live show!

Colbie will make a stop at the Cullen Performance Hall next Tuesday, June 21st, and is excited to finally get back in front of her fans for a live show!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Colbie all about her latest tour, new music, and which Houston artist she’d love to work with in the future.