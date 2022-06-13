Get 2 Know Houston Life’s newest personality, Melanie Camp!

HOUSTON – Houston Life is preempted Thursday, so we’re taking the opportunity to introduce you to our team’s newest member. Here’s a chance for you to get 2 know some quick fun facts about Melanie Camp!

Melanie comes from a land down under... that’s right - Australia! Not only has she been a host of other shows, but she has also done radio, newspaper, and did school plays with the late and legendary Heath Ledger.

Melanie comes to us from hosting a show in Buffalo, New York - quite the change in weather! She’s looking forward to joining the Houston Life crew in Studio B and beyond!

Here are some fast facts about Melanie:

Favorite hobby? Horseback riding.

What’s she looking forward to the most in Houston? The food!

What’s one food she can’t live without? Vegemite

A favorite quote? “I’d bolted through a closing door. I would never find myself feeling bored. ‘Cause we were never being boring” - Pet Shop Boys

Houston! Please say hello to Melanie if you ever see her out and about - she’s as friendly and fun as they come!

You can follow her here on her social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter