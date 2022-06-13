Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re getting ready for Father’s Day. Actually we’re getting three area dads ready for Father’s Day! We found three deserving dads, who are all first responders and we’re updating their looks. It’s a fun twist on a Dad Bod makeover. Whether the dad is into fishing, barbecuing or hanging out with the family in the backyard, there’s a makeover special for each dad. The dads are walking the runway, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.