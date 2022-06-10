Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Richard from Houston just won!

In our special digital version, our newest member, Melanie Camp, to the Houston Life family spun the wheel for Richard from Houston. See what he won. Thank you, Richard, for being a KPRC 2 Insider!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. This week, in a special digital edition of the prize wheel, our newest addition to the Houston Life family, Melanie Camp worked her magical wings!

There are 16 wedges with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, tickets to various events and Houston Life swag as well.

Spinning on Friday was Richard from Houston. Check out the full clip above to see his winning moment!

For your chance to Spin 2 Win, sign up to become a KPRC 2 Insider. It’s free, and it’s the easiest way to receive exclusive prizes, perks and giveaways just for being a fan. Click here to sign up.