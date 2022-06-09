Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares some refreshing ideas for a ‘cool’ summer

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares some of her easy refreshing sips recipes to help us cool off this summer. She has all kinds of ideas for your next happy hour.

Spicy Pineapple Margarita Paletas

Tanji says these are very easy to make with or without alcohol.

She uses frozen pineapple, jalapeño pepper slices and tequila for this tasty treat.

Click HERE to get the full recipe.

If you’re looking for a great spot for some patio dining in Houston, Tanji recommends URBE’s in Uptown Park.

A few highlights from their menu include their “Jefecita” margarita - with mezcal, cucumber, vodka, mint and Tajin.

Plus, the “Plato De Botanas” appetizer plate - with taquitos, gorditas, garnachas, quesadillitas and elotitos.

Of course, the Chicharrón appetizer is a real show stopper for the table!

It comes with a large fried pork rind, guacamole and salsa Mexicana

Check out their full menu HERE.

