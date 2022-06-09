Jeff Goldblum chats ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ hitting theaters this weekend

The new 'Jurassic World: Dominion’ movie roars into theaters tomorrow, and not only are the dinosaurs back, but so is most of the original cast. Lauren Kelly got a chance to chat with one of the movie's original stars, Jeff Goldblum, ahead of tomorrow's big release.

HOUSTON – Steven Spielberg has brought together two generations of Jurassic fans: ‘World’ stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard…and originals Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum!

‘Jurassic Park’ hit theaters in 1993, 29 years ago, and this conclusion is long time coming for fans.

The new ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ movie roars into theaters tomorrow, and it’s definitely going to be one of the biggest movies of the summer.

