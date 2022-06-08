Actor Rupert Friend and writer Joby Harold chat new ‘Star Wars’ prequel series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Just last week, Disney Plus and Lucasfilms debuted their latest ‘Star Wars’ prequel series titled, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’ The series is set 10 years after the events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,’ and follows Obi-Wan Kenobi on a dangerous mission, where he discovers a heartbreaking truth. Watch as Lauren Kelly caught up with actor Rupert Friend (who plays the Grand Inquisitor) and head writer Joby Harold all about where Obi-Wan is headed after facing his greatest defeat.

HOUSTON – Just last week, Disney Plus and Lucasfilms debuted their latest ‘Star Wars’ prequel series titled, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’

Fans have been waiting a long time for this one, and it’s six episodes will follow the legendary Jedi Master, played by Ewan McGregor.

The series is set 10 years after the events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,’ and follows Obi-Wan Kenobi on a dangerous mission, where he discovers a heartbreaking truth.

Watch as Lauren Kelly caught up with actor Rupert Friend (who plays the Grand Inquisitor) and head writer Joby Harold all about where Obi-Wan is headed after facing his greatest defeat.