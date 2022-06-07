Real-life couple and comedy duo Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone chat new series’ God’s Favorite Idiot’

Hilarious comedy duo and real-life Hollywood couple Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have taken on a new project together – and this time, it’s a new Netflix comedy series. Fresh off their appearance on the Today Show earlier this week, Melissa and Ben joined Lauren Kelly for a fun chat all about ‘God’s Favorite Idiot.’

Here’s a brief synopsis from Netflix,

“Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (Melissa McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn’t an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him. Clark can’t save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of mismatched co-workers, his longtime crush Amily and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone.”

Fresh off their appearance on the Today Show earlier this week, Melissa and Ben joined Lauren Kelly for a fun chat all about ‘God’s Favorite Idiot.’