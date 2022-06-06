Moon 2 Mars Festival

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re celebrating the Space Center Houston’s Moon2Mars Festival, June 9-12. The first annual Moon2Mars Festival celebrates the future of space from the Moon to Mars. The festival has something for everyone in your family. You can explore a space capsule, get up close with a spacesuit, enjoy food from Wolfgang Puck catering and live musical concerts on an outdoor stage! Joe Sam is live from the Festival Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.