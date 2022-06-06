Fifth Ward native is donating thousands of children’s books to Uvalde

We're sitting down with the Fifth Ward native driving to Uvalde with over a thousand children's books in her RV. Find out why her story makes this donation so more meaningful.

HOUSTON – A Fifth Ward native is driving to Uvalde with over a thousand children’s books in her RV.

Her name is Sheletta Brundidge, a book author and mom of 3 kids with Autism, who will be delivering books to El Progreso Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Half of them are copies of her latest title ‘Brandon Spots His Sign,’ and the other half are popular children’s titles that local folks bought and donated at a book drive in The Woodlands.

Brundidge will also be giving out 20 gift baskets to say thanks to all the librarians for their service.

