Inside Houston’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration for Queen Elizabeth II hosted by the British Consulate-General Houston

This weekend, Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years on the throne with plenty of parties, parades and ceremonies. Elizabeth became queen at just 25 years old, and she is the first monarch to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne. All over the world people will be celebrating Her Majesty this weekend, including a Texas-sized Platinum Jubilee Celebration hosted by the British Consulate-General Houston at Hermann Park. Watch as Lauren Kelly takes us inside for a peek at the royal celebration.

The garden party and festival will feature the best of British music, food, cars, entertainment, and fascinators, as well as the long-standing connections between the UK and Texas.

