Houston ISD student lands big interviews with sport stars like J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve

Houston Life chats with a local student who’s defying the odds and working on his dream of becoming a sportscaster. His name is Maanav Gupta, host of Maanav's Sports Talk.

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a local sportscaster on the rise who’s defying the odds and landing interviews with the biggest names in the game.

18-year-old Maanav Gupta has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative disease that currently keeps him from running or climbing stairs.

He goes to Challenge Early College High School and has a GPA of 4.75.

And during his free time, Gupta also hosts his own sports talk channel on Twitter and his YouTube channel where he has caught up with star athletes such as J.J. Watt, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers Jr, Justin Reid, and Brandin Cooks.

In his channel, Gupta also makes picks/predictions of all major sports games, gives his detailed analysis, takes for the NFL, NBA, and MLB, and does live play-by-play streams.

Gupta shared with us how he’s making his dream come true, and received a nice surprise from KPRC 2 Sports Director, Randy McIlvoy.

Ad

Catch Gupta’s complete interview in the video above.

To see Gupta’s channel, click here.