Houston’s Evelyn Garcia not only a ‘Top Chef: Houston’ finalist, also a finalist for show’s fan favorite: How you can vote

HOUSTON – Houston’s Evelyn Garcia is excelling not only with her dish creations on this season’s “Top Chef: Houston” on Bravo -- she is also a presence in many fans’ hearts.

Garcia, the co-owner and chef of Kin HTX here in Houston, is among the final three chefs still remaining in Thursday’s season finale of “Top Chef: Houston,” with $250,000 in prize money, a feature in Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, on the line.

There is also a $10,000 reward for winning the show’s fan favorite. The voting is now down to its final round, with Garcia in the final two along with Damarr Brown from Chicago. Fans can vote up to 40 times per week and there is a one-click method to vote 40 times at one time on the website. You can vote here, with the deadline at 3 p.m. today.

Ad

Also at 3 p.m. today, Garcia will be in the “Houston Life” studios ahead of her big finale on the national stage. You can tune in here to the livestream!

Good luck, Chef Evelyn!