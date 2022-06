Houston Life continues to shine a spotlight on some amazing 2022 grads, and today we introduce you to a local entrepreneur who started selling homemade lip gloss in 2018, and today her brand has expanded into skincare, apparel, and accessories. Her name is Aaliyah Arnold, the 17-year-old CEO of BossUp Cosmetics, who shared how she got her business started and how she’s been growing it, all while being in high school.

HOUSTON – Houston Life continues to shine a spotlight on some amazing 2022 grads, and today we introduce you to a local entrepreneur who started selling homemade lip gloss in 2018, and today her brand has expanded into skincare, apparel, and accessories.

Her name is Aaliyah Arnold, the 17-year-old CEO of BossUp Cosmetics, who shared how she got her business started and how she’s been growing it, all while being in high school.

To connect with Arnold, visit her website.