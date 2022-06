In honor of Houston Life's Grad Week, we're chatting with the local twins making national headlines for earning the number one and number two spots at Katy High School. Arman and Ronak Saxena shared their secret to academic excellence.

That’s right, the class of 2022′s valedictorian and salutatorian live under the same roof.

Arman and Ronak Saxena, who both earned the same GPA of 4.8525, shared their secret to academic excellence before they head out to Rice University.

