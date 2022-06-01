Actor Sherman Augustus gives us a peek into the “Upside Down” as ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 hits Netflix

Volume 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 just dropped on Netflix last weekend, and the popular sci-fi series debuted with record breaking numbers! Well, if you have yet to take a step into the ‘upside down’, now would definitely be the time to do it. While the first installment of season 4 is out now, the final two episodes will be released on July 1st. Actor Sherman Augustus who plays newcomer Lt. Colonel Sullivan gave Lauren Kelly a peek into some of the big changes for favorite characters in Hawkins, as well as his special connection to Houston.

HOUSTON – Volume 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 just dropped on Netflix last weekend, and the popular sci-fi series debuted with record breaking numbers!

Well, if you have yet to take a step into the ‘upside down’, now would definitely be the time to do it. While the first installment of season 4 is out now, the final two episodes will be released on July 1st.

According to Netflix,

“Season 4 will find our favorite characters scattered throughout four different — but equally creepy — locations around the world, from snowy Russia to sunny California. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the rest of the crew will have to work together to defeat an even more vicious supernatural force and put a stop to the Upside Down once and for all.”

Actor Sherman Augustus who plays newcomer Lt. Colonel Sullivan gave Lauren Kelly a peek into some of the big changes for favorite characters in Hawkins, as well as his special connection to Houston.