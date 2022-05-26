You’re angry – now what? What parents can do to help keep their kids safe at school

Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, discusses the Uvalde tragedy and what parents and caretakers can do to help keep their kids safe at school. Besides feelings of disbelief, devastation and sadness for victims and their families, many parents are experiencing feelings of anger and frustration – so what can we do about those feelings? Mankarious explains how parents can channel those feelings into actions. Crime Stoppers of Houston offers a free year-round program called Safe School Institute. Visit their website to learn more about what they’re doing to help keep students and educators stay safe on campus.

HOUSTON – Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, discusses the Uvalde tragedy and what parents and caretakers can do to help keep their kids safe at school.

Besides feelings of disbelief, devastation and sadness for victims and their families, many parents are experiencing feelings of anger and frustration – so what can we do about those feelings?

Mankarious explains how parents can channel those feelings into action.

“We want families, we want parents specifically, to channel these feelings into action. We want you to go to your local school, look at the plan. We want you to have conversations with your district on what they do in the event of an active shooter. We want you to have conversations with your kids, as scary and as awkward as that might be, and have a plan. Be comfortable with the information that is presented to you at this point, and be willing to change what you’re not happy with,” Mankarious said.

Crime Stoppers of Houston offers a free year-round program called Safe School Institute.

Visit their website to learn more about what they’re doing to help keep students and educators safe on campus.