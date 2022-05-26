Houston therapist shares tips to help families ‘C.O.P.E’ with Uvalde tragedy

Many families have had some tough conversations this week regarding the Uvalde tragedy. Dr. Shana D. Lewis, a licensed professional counselor and mother, shares some advice to help parents navigate these discussions and feelings surrounding this event.

Dr. Shana’s tips to ‘C.O.P.E’

C - Consider what they already know and ask how they feel (this allows parents to get clear about what kids have already heard and if there is any erroneous information that needs correcting and to get a pulse on their emotions)

O - Offer age appropriate info and ensure their safety (This is important because based on their age will determine what they can emotionally handle)

P - Purposefully limit media exposure to the event (They do not need to continue to see images or be retraumatized by the events on media. The visuals are too much for our kids and even some adults)

E - Ensure normalcy and check ins in the days to come (A routine is important to create stability and safety and checking in later is important because they could have other thoughts or emotions come up in the days to come that they didn’t have at the beginning)

For more information: Text COPE to 55444 or visit her website.