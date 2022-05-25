Houston TikTok star ‘DEMOLA the Violinist’ performs live

We’re introducing you to a local musician who's bringing his unique flair to the classical four-string instrument. His name is ‘DEMOLA the Violinist,’ and he chatted about going viral on social media with his joyful covers of popular music, his new album ‘Feel1ngs,’ and he performed live in-studio.

The Houston-based virtuoso stopped by Houston Life to perform a beautiful song off his original album ‘Feel1ngs,’ in honor of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

Feel1ngs by “DEMOLA the Violinist” (“DEMOLA the Violinist”)

To connect with ‘DEMOLA the Violinist, you can follow him here, or listen to his new album on all streaming platforms.

To see DEMOLA’s complete interview, watch the video above.