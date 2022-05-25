WATCH LIVE - Conversations after Uvalde: A special edition of ‘Houston Life’

“Houston Life” features experts from different walks of life to have conversations needed after the Uvalde school shooting.

HOUSTON – On today’s edition of “Houston Life,” we bring in a host of experts from different walks of life to have conversations needed after the Uvalde school shooting.

How do we process what happened in Uvalde? How do we talk with our kids? How do we cope as adults?

We’re bringing in local superintendents and police chiefs for a panel discussion. We’ll be discussing what parents need to know about local safety plans and what issues need to be addressed for the future.

Other than the local superintendents and police chiefs, some of today’s guests will include therapist Dr. Shana D. Lewis. She’ll share tips for families on how to cope with tragedy, how to talk with your kids and more.

Rania Mankarious, the CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, will discuss how parents can take a proactive approach to school safety.

Join us for this conversation and more starting at 3 p.m. in the video above.