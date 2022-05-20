3 summer travel deals to help you save

Travel expert, Gabe Saglie with Travelzoo, shared tips to tackle rocket high airfare and three fantastic hotel deals to make your next vacation easier on your wallet.

HOUSTON – Summer travel prices are skyrocketing, but if you want to take a trip this season there are things you can do to save money.

“Use your miles, the mileage thresholds have not changed with fares. Also, consider booking your vacation for late summer,” said travel expert Gabe Saglie with Travelzoo, who shared tips to tackle high airfare and three fantastic hotel deals to make your next vacation easier on your wallet.

“Choose Caribbean destinations with greater flight availability, like the Bahamas, for better fares, suggested Saglie, who recommends acting fast to take advantage of these prices.

