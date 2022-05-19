May Heroes: A closer look at a special playground built for young burn victims and pediatric patients

Houston Life’s Lauren Kelly takes a closer look at the partnership between the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and Shriners Children’s Texas. How they’re providing a safe and fun spot for young burn victims to explore and play.

HOUSTON – Everyone needs a fun, safe spot to play outside right? Of course they do!

Ronald McDonald House Galveston, UTMB and Shriners Children’s Hospital have created something very special for young patients - a playground safe enough for everyone to play.

From huge umbrella shades, to bright colors, Alejandro’s movie screen and even softer foam on the ground, nothing in this playground went overlooked.

This was truly a community effort for so many Galvestonians, who were proud to be a part of this project.

Watch as Lauren Kelly takes a closer look at the partnership between the Ronald McDonald House Galveston, UTMB, and Shriners Children’s Texas with Fredell Rosen, Ronald McDonald House Galveston, Co-Chair playground effort.