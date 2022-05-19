Celebrity power couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic take us inside their new Vegas hotspot ‘RPM Italian’

Whether a contestant on a reality show, or hosting a red-carpet event, Bill and Giuliana Rancic are no strangers to television…but did you know they’re also behind some of the best Italian food in the country? The ‘E! News’ anchor and first winner of ‘The Apprentice’ have been married for 15 years now, and they just opened ‘RPM Italian’ at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the superstar couple all about their latest, delicious adventure.

HOUSTON – Whether a contestant on a reality show, or hosting a red-carpet event, Bill and Giuliana Rancic are no strangers to television…but did you know they’re also behind some of the best Italian food in the country?

The ‘E! News’ anchor and first winner of ‘The Apprentice’ have been married for 15 years now, and they just opened ‘RPM Italian’ at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

From Giuliana’s mother’s famous pasta dish, to some fabulous cocktails – RPM is a modern Italian restaurant with some delicious items and all of your favorite classics.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the superstar couple all about their latest, delicious adventure.