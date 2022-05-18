May Heroes: Emergency care in the sky

Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala chats with the Memorial Hermann Life Flight crew about their jobs and helping patients when they need it the most.

HOUSTON – They’ve been responding to emergencies around the clock, 365 days a year, for 46 years! We’re talking about the Life Flight crew.

Life Flight was founded in 1976 by Dr. James “Red” Duke.

They have flown more than158,000 missions, and their fleet includes six helicopters and fixed wing aircraft that can transport patients around the world.

