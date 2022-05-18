A day in the life of Texas Children’s Hospital medical professionals

Houston Life’s Joe Sam goes inside the pediatric emergency center at Texas Children’s Hospital for a closer look at the pediatric team. This talented group of doctors and nurses work to help save and improve the lives of children in their care every day.

HOUSTON – Doctors and nurses are heroes and walking a day in their shoes is no easy feat. Houston Life Reporter Joe Sam got a glimpse of what a typical day looks like for medical professionals working in the ER at Texas Children’s Hospital, which has been rated third in the nation for pediatric care by the U.S. News and World Report. TCH has been serving the community for decades and providing immediate care and assistance to young patients and their families and the professionals behind this facility take pride in their service and dedication to the community. Click here to learn more about Texas Children’s Hospital or to schedule an appointment.