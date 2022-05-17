Texas toddler goes viral for accidentally placing huge burger order on mom’s phone

A south Texas mom and her toddler are now the latest viral sensations. Adorable 2-year-old Barrett Golden surprised his mom Kelsey by ordering her lunch using her DoorDash account that was logged in on her cell phone. He must have thought she was very hungry, as he ordered 31 fast food hamburgers.

A south Texas mom and her toddler are now the latest viral sensations.

Adorable 2-year-old Barrett Golden surprised his mom Kelsey by ordering her lunch using her DoorDash account that was logged in on her cell phone.

He must have thought she was very hungry, as he ordered 31 fast food hamburgers to be precise!

Turns out he was just trying to play with mom’s phone, tossing it around in the air and trying to see his reflection, but ended up ordering food by accident.

Barrett ended up eating half of one burger, and Kelsey offered the rest to anyone who wanted to come pick them up in the neighborhood.

