National Stroke Awareness Month: Local woman’s rehabilitation journey

HOUSTON – Every year, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke.
The journey to recovery doesn’t end when a stroke has been treated.
Agnes Deguzman suffered from a stroke back in December 2021, and the stroke affected her speech and swallowing, as well as her ability to walk.
She shares her rehabilitation journey on “Houston Life.”
Plus, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ibekwe, medical director at Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy, discusses the benefits of inpatient programs and the different types of therapies offered.
To learn more, visit their website or call 1-800-44-REHAB (73422).