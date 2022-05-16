National Stroke Awareness Month: Local woman’s rehabilitation journey

Every year, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke. The journey to recovery doesn’t end when a stroke has been treated. Agnes Deguzman suffered from a stroke back in December 2021. She shares her rehabilitation journey and how she’s doing today on ‘Houston Life. Plus, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ibekwe, medical director at Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy, discusses the benefits of inpatient programs and the different types of therapies offered. To learn more, visit their website or call 1-800-44-REHAB (73422).

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Every year, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke.

The journey to recovery doesn’t end when a stroke has been treated.

Agnes Deguzman suffered from a stroke back in December 2021, and the stroke affected her speech and swallowing, as well as her ability to walk.

She shares her rehabilitation journey on “Houston Life.”

Plus, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ibekwe, medical director at Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy, discusses the benefits of inpatient programs and the different types of therapies offered.

To learn more, visit their website or call 1-800-44-REHAB (73422).