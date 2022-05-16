How you can get a one-on-one with NBA legend Scottie Pippen in Houston

Retired NBA legend Scottie Pippen is one the best to ever grace a basketball court. Pippen stopped by our studio to discuss some of the big revelations from his book ‘Unguarded,’ and the latest chapter in his professional life as an entrepreneur and co-founder of Digits, a Bourbon whiskey now available in Texas.

Houston Rockets' Scottie Pippen dunks in the third period against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, March 27, 1999. The Rockets won 87-86. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan) (Associated Press)

The former Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets player, who recently released his memoir ‘Unguarded,’ is also the co-founder of Digits, a Bourbon whiskey now available in Texas.

Scottie Pippen with a bottle of Digits (Margaret Pattillo)

Pippen stopped by our studio to discuss some of the big revelations from his book and the latest chapter in his professional life.

If you want to get up close to the acclaimed basketball star, Pippen will be part of a special Meet & Greet with local fans.

The in-store signing will happen on May 17th at the Spec’s located at 2410 Smith St., Houston.

