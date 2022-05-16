How you can get a one-on-one with NBA legend Scottie Pippen in Houston

HOUSTON – He’s an NBA Hall of Famer, 6-time NBA champion, and 2-time Olympic gold medalist.
Retired NBA legend, Scottie Pippen is simply of the best to ever grace a basketball court.
The former Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets player, who recently released his memoir ‘Unguarded,’ is also the co-founder of Digits, a Bourbon whiskey now available in Texas.
Pippen stopped by our studio to discuss some of the big revelations from his book and the latest chapter in his professional life.
If you want to get up close to the acclaimed basketball star, Pippen will be part of a special Meet & Greet with local fans.
The in-store signing will happen on May 17th at the Spec’s located at 2410 Smith St., Houston.
For all details, watch Pippen’s complete interview in the video above.
To learn more about Digits Bourbon, click here.