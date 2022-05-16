Bill & Giuliana Rancic’s big announcement

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we check in with celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic. They’ve been married for nearly 15 years. The couple’s life has been chronicled on television ranging from winning the first season of The Apprentice and a daytime Emmy Award. But we’ve also had a front row seat to their struggles like Giuliana fighting breast cancer and their struggles starting a family. What’s next for the duo? They have a big announcement. We’ll hear it, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.