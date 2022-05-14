Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Tina from Mission Bend just won!

The Houston SaberCats players helped spin our Houston Life Prize Wheel today! See what Tina from Mission Bend won! Thank you, Tina, for being a KPRC 2 Insider!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. This week, they were joined by Houston SabreCats Christian Dyer and Dean Muir!

There are 16 wedges with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, a Houston SabreCats gift package, restaurant gift cards, and of course some great Houston Life swag.

Spinning on Friday was Tina from Mission Bend. Check out the full clip above to see her winning moment!

