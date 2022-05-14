A behind-the-scenes-look at the Alley Theatre’s latest production ‘Noir’

Houston’s own Tony Award-Winning Alley Theatre produces around 500 performances each season. currently in rehearsals for ‘Noir,’ an original world-premiere musical. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with director, Darko Tresnjak and choreographer Karla Puno Garcia all about their latest production.

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Tony Award-Winning Alley Theatre produces around 500 performances each season.

They are currently in rehearsals for ‘Noir,’ an original world-premiere musical.

“A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger.”

The show is set to debut on June 2, and run through July 3rd...with tickets on same now. (click HERE for tickets)

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with director Darko Tresnjak, and choreographer Karla Puno Garcia all about their latest production.