Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, remember that famous scene from the movie, “Ghost”? Derrick and Courtney are getting their hands dirty, not with pottery, but with woodworking. They’ll get a demonstration on how to make a bowl out of wood. The demonstration is to promote an upcoming fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. That’s Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.