Up close with the lowriders from the East End Street Fest

You may have seen these shiny vehicles lowered to within a few inches of the road, out and about on Houston’s streets. The lowriders will be one of the features of the East End Street Fest happening tomorrow from 12-6 pm at the Navigation Esplanade. We’re learning what makes these cars so special for the Chicano community in Houston.

HOUSTON – You may have seen these shiny vehicles lowered to within a few inches of the road, out and about on Houston’s streets.

The lowriders will be one of the features of the East End Street Fest happening tomorrow from 12-6 pm at the Navigation Esplanade.

Lowrider car on Navigation Boulevard (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We’re learning what makes these cars so special for the Chicano community in Houston.

And our host, Derrick Shore even drove one of these dope rides.

The East End Street Fest is an annual celebration of art, music, and heritage in East End Houston.

Expect local bands, dance performances, food, and art vendors.

For more details, watch the complete video above.

To connect with the East End Street Fest, click here.