89º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Up close with the lowriders from the East End Street Fest

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Enrique Ramirez

Tags: East End, Houston, Houston Life, Events
You may have seen these shiny vehicles lowered to within a few inches of the road, out and about on Houston’s streets. The lowriders will be one of the features of the East End Street Fest happening tomorrow from 12-6 pm at the Navigation Esplanade. We’re learning what makes these cars so special for the Chicano community in Houston.

HOUSTON – You may have seen these shiny vehicles lowered to within a few inches of the road, out and about on Houston’s streets.

The lowriders will be one of the features of the East End Street Fest happening tomorrow from 12-6 pm at the Navigation Esplanade.

Lowrider car on Navigation Boulevard (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We’re learning what makes these cars so special for the Chicano community in Houston.

And our host, Derrick Shore even drove one of these dope rides.

The East End Street Fest is an annual celebration of art, music, and heritage in East End Houston.

Expect local bands, dance performances, food, and art vendors.

For more details, watch the complete video above.

To connect with the East End Street Fest, click here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email