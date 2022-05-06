Understanding the symptoms and warning signs of strokes

May is Stroke Awareness Month. From warning signs to risk factors -- what you need look out for to help prevent and treat strokes. Dr. Sunil Sheth, a UTHealth neurologist affiliated with Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates shares that information, and how remembering the acronym B.E. F.A.S.T. can be helpful when someone you know is having a stroke. Memorial Hermann is hosting a free educational webinar on Tuesday, May 24th, from 6 to 7 p.m. To reserve your spot call 713-222-CARE (2273) or by visiting MemorialHermann.org/Stroke-Webinar.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – May is Stroke Awareness Month.

From warning signs to risk factors - Dr. Sunil Sheth, a UTHealth neurologist affiliated with Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates, discusses what to look out for to help prevent and treat strokes.

He also shares how remembering the acronym “B.E. F.A.S.T.” can be helpful when you think someone is having a stroke.

Memorial Hermann is hosting a free educational webinar on stroke awareness and the latest advancements on Tuesday, May 24th, from 6 to 7 p.m.

To reserve your spot call 713-222-CARE (2273) or by visiting this website.