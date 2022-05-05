Market Square Park downtown ready for family-friendly Cinco De Mayo celebrations

HOUSTON – From mariachis, to low riders and the world’s BIGGEST piñata, Market Square Park is the place to grab take the family for some Cinco De Mayo fun!
This family-friendly event promises a lot of fun in one of Houston’s most historic neighborhoods.
Take a swing at the world’s largest Pinata “Chiquito” while enjoying live mariachi music, DJs, and a Cinco de Mayo mini market.
After the celebration, head off to explore the bars and restaurants in the area which will be lively and ready for a party.
Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Downtown District Director of Marketing and Communications, Angie Bertinot, and El Big Bad Owner Steve Sharma all about tonight’s fun!