83º

LIVE

Houston Life

Market Square Park downtown ready for family-friendly Cinco De Mayo celebrations

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Cinco De Mayo, downtown, Angie Bertinot, Steve Sharma, El Big Bad, Market Square Park, celebrations
From mariachis, to low riders and the world's BIGGEST piñata, Market Square Park is the place to grab take the family for some Cinco De Mayo fun! Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Downtown District's Angie Bertinot, and El Big Bad Owner Steve Sharma all about tonight's fun!

HOUSTON – From mariachis, to low riders and the world’s BIGGEST piñata, Market Square Park is the place to grab take the family for some Cinco De Mayo fun!

This family-friendly event promises a lot of fun in one of Houston’s most historic neighborhoods.

Take a swing at the world’s largest Pinata “Chiquito” while enjoying live mariachi music, DJs, and a Cinco de Mayo mini market.

After the celebration, head off to explore the bars and restaurants in the area which will be lively and ready for a party.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Downtown District Director of Marketing and Communications, Angie Bertinot, and El Big Bad Owner Steve Sharma all about tonight’s fun!

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram