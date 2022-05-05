Market Square Park downtown ready for family-friendly Cinco De Mayo celebrations

From mariachis, to low riders and the world's BIGGEST piñata, Market Square Park is the place to grab take the family for some Cinco De Mayo fun! Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Downtown District's Angie Bertinot, and El Big Bad Owner Steve Sharma all about tonight's fun!

This family-friendly event promises a lot of fun in one of Houston’s most historic neighborhoods.

Take a swing at the world’s largest Pinata “Chiquito” while enjoying live mariachi music, DJs, and a Cinco de Mayo mini market.

After the celebration, head off to explore the bars and restaurants in the area which will be lively and ready for a party.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Downtown District Director of Marketing and Communications, Angie Bertinot, and El Big Bad Owner Steve Sharma all about tonight’s fun!