Celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine shows trendy hairstyles to battle heat & humidity

As a celebrity hairstylist, Joseph Maine knows what looks are trending in the hair industry. But as a Houstonian, he knows what actually works in our ever-present hot and humid climate. Maine joined our studio to show us the best hairstyles and products you can use if you’re heading outside for Mother’s Day.

HOUSTON – As a celebrity hairstylist, Joseph Maine knows what looks are trending in the hair industry.

But as a Houstonian, he knows what actually works in our ever-present hot and humid climate.

Maine joined Houston Life to show us the best hairstyles and products you can use if you’re heading outside for Mother’s Day.

The Katy High School alum has over 48,000 followers on TikTok where his hair tutorial videos have millions of views.

Check out Maine’s complete interview and tips in the video above.

If you want to get one of the hair tools Maine featured in the video, from now through May 8 use promo code ‘HoustonLife’ for 25% off sitewide at shoptrademarkbeauty.com.

To connect with Maine, find him as @JosephMaine on Instagram or @Joseph.Maine on TikTok.