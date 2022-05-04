DSW debuting ‘Warehouse Reimagined’ store to bring more excitement and selection to customers

DSW is one of the largest shoe retailers in the country, with over 700 locations across North America. And this week, the Designer Shoe Warehouse is debuting their new “Warehouse Reimagined” format here in Houston, which is sure to bring more excitement and selection to customers! The DSW Hedwig Village Store in Memorial is the shoe company’s first location to launch this new store format, with plenty of grand re-opening event fun for the public this weekend. For more information, log on to www.dsw.com or call (713) 465-8923. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with DSW Senior Vice President, Melissa Blandford, all about this weekend’s big events.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

On Friday, in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, DSW will host a 90-minute VIP exclusive retail experience for 100 HISD teachers and provide each a $50 DSW gift card.

At the main event on Saturday, the shoe store will celebrate a giant “grand reopening” community event featuring product raffles, a DJ, food trucks, dance academy performances, and more.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with DSW Senior Vice President, Melissa Blandford, all about this weekend’s big events.