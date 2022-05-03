5 books to gift on Mother’s Day

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Cindy Burnett, podcaster, and book influencer, shares the top 5 literary tittles that actually make for great gifts.

HOUSTON – One of the best gifts moms can get for Mother’s Day it’s a great book where they can unwind and escape the stress of their daily lives.

And with so many options to choose from, book influencer Cindy Burnett, host of the Thoughts from a Page Podcast, shared her top picks for all types of moms.

To see Burnett's complete interview about the books she selected, check out the video above.

1. FOR THE MOM WHO LOVED ‘INVENTING ANNA’ AND ‘THE DROPOUT’

Cover Story by Susan Rigetti

- “A captivating novel about an ambitious young woman who gets trapped in a charismatic con artist’s scam.”

2. FOR THE MEMOIR LOVER :

Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott

- “A powerful memoir that tackles the big questions of life, death, and existential fear with humor and hope.”

3. FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES HISTORICAL FICTION:

Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

- “A novel about a young Black nurse’s shocking discovery and a burning quest for justice in post-segregation Alabama.”

4. FOR THE MOM WHO NEEDS A BREAK :

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

- “A thriller about a young woman who discovers that a strange map in her deceased father’s belongings holds an incredible, deadly secret that will lead her on an extraordinary adventure.”

5. FOR THE MOM WHO CHERISHES HER FRIENDSHIPS:

Love & Saffron by Kim Fay

- “A witty and tender novel follows two women in 1960s America as they discover that food really does connect us all and that friendship and laughter are the best medicine.”

If you’d like to get any of these books, you can check them out here or stop by Blue Willow Bookshop.