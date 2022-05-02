Take the stress out Mother’s Day with this quick and tasty Pioneer southwest cornbread pie recipe

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and maybe you can take the stress out of your day by nudging the kids to make a quick and easy meal for you. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Pioneer Development Chef Brian Mannett, as he shows us how to make their super simple and delicious Southwest Cornbread Pie. For more delicious recipes, you can always visit their website at pioneerbrand.com.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and maybe you can take the stress out of your day by nudging the kids to make a quick and easy meal for you.

However, just in case you’re still doing the cooking - we’ve got a quick and easy recipe the whole family will enjoy.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Pioneer Development Chef Brian Mannett, as he shows us how to make their super simple and delicious Southwest Cornbread Pie.

For more delicious recipes, you can always visit their website at pioneerbrand.com.

There, you can also download their exclusive ‘Turning Meals Into Memories’ cookbook.