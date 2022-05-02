Easy DIY teacher appreciation crafts that actually make great gifts

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift to recognize a special educator in your kids’ life during Teacher Appreciation Week, how about some homemade crafts that won’t break the bank?

Alexis Geissler, Owner, and Founder of CraftWorx, shared 3 easy DIY ideas teachers will actually cherish.

Apple Jar Gift Card Holder

Materials:

• Pint jar

• Green & Red paint

• Brushes

• Twine

• Paper leaves

• Hole punch

• Pencils

• Gift card (optional)

Directions:

1) Paint the glass jar and outer part of the lid (the inner part of the lid is not needed for this project).

a. Note, that you may need two coats of paint to cover the glass.

2) Let jar and lid dry

3) Cut twine to fit around the glass jar

4) Cut several leaves out of paper and hole punch

5) Add leaves to your twine and tie them around the jar

6) Use double-sided tape to attach the gift card, if desired

7) Gift to an awesome teacher!

Personalized Key Chains/Lanyards

Materials:

• Wood circles

• Cord

• Beads

• Paint pen or woodburning pen

• Heat tool (lighter or heat gun) if using the woodburning technique

• Keychain hook

Directions:

1) Paint beads, if desired (can also buy beads in desired colors)

2) Drill holes into wood rounds for cord and hooks

3) Use a stencil or freehand the teacher’s name onto a wood circle using a paint pen or woodburning pen

4) If using a woodburning pen, take a heat gun or lighter and activate ink to burn the design into the wood

5) String the cord through the top hole and add beads, tying off at the top

6) Connect the keychain hook to the bottom hole

7) Gift to your favorite teachers!

“Lastly, I always love pairing any gift with sentiments from the kids. And this Thank You note will add a special touch to your crafts,” said Geissler.

Thank You Note (Alexis Geissler, CraftWorx)

CraftWorx will be hosting summer camps Wednesdays through Fridays for kids ages 6-14.

