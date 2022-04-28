Texas country artist Jon Stork performs live on Houston Life

Before he takes the stage at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, local singer-songwriter Jon Stork stopped by Houston Life for a live performance of his song ‘Fast Horse.’ The rockytonker revealed how he found his path to music and what’s next in his career.

The ‘rockytonker’ revealed how he found his path to music and what’s next in his career.

Stork grew up in Beasley, Texas, and has had two songs on the top of the charts.

You can catch him live on the closing night of the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, Saturday, April 30 at 8:30 pm.

